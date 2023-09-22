After seeing a drop on Wednesday when 8.60 crores came in the Hindi version, Jawan had another dip in numbers as 7.50 crores* came in. This was expected after that Wednesday drop as it was substantial after Tuesday collections of 12.90 crores. Hence, numbers had to be reasonably good on Thursday and that’s what that happened with the fall under control.

Still, one had hoped that right from Wednesday to Friday the collections will stay in the double digits but that won’t happen now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the Atlee directed film would be aiming for is to maintain similar numbers on Friday as they were on Friday and not drop any further as that would set it up well for the momentum coming back on Saturday and Sunday.

There are two new releases The Great Indian Family and Sukhee releasing today and former has seen a reasonably wide release. That means that if the reports turn out to be good for the Vicky Kaushal starrer then it won’t be a pushover and Jawan would have something that will come in its way.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now 473.69 crores* after the second week and though it had earlier seemed that 500 crores mark in the Hindi version would be crossed on Saturday itself, it would now happen by Sunday afternoon. That by itself would be a huge feat as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office Expectation: All Set For A Thunderous $100 Million+ Start, Beats Marvel-Backed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Advance Booking Worth $60 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News