Vicky Kaushal is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, ‘The Great Indian Family’. The film, whose first rushes were dropped a couple of days back, is going to different places along with his co-star Maunshi Chhillar for the film promotion. Apart from speaking at length about the film, he has also given insights about his personal and married life with Katrina Kaif. However in a recent, he was asked about privileged actors who pretend to be middle class.

Time and again, we have seen netizens slamming actors like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others who have often tried to be middle class as they are often seen wearing salwar suits and other clothes in order to be relatable.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal said, “No, I don’t think so. I have many friends from the industry… Right now, the thing is that the audience can see through it. How long can you keep the pretence on? A day? Two days? Four weeks, a year? And it’s a very tiring process also.”

Further adding, Vicky Kaushal said, “If you pretend to be someone you’re not, that’s what they hate. If you are true to yourself, and that’s what you present, nobody will have (any complains). That’s what I believe. That’s what I, as an audience member, always relate to. I don’t think about whether someone is actually middle class or not. If someone isn’t genuine, even if they are a middle-class person, then you can’t relate with them.”

The Great Indian Family is helmed by Thugs Of Hindostan and Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal also spilt the beans on doing an action film with the director. He told a portal that he has already informed the director that he wants to do an action film with him someday as he never stops to explore things.

The Great Indian Family will hit the big screens on September 22 i.e., This Friday!

