The festival of chand, love and husband’s long-living prayer – Karwa Chauth is coming in almost two months, and if you are still wondering what to wear and how to get ready for the event, don’t worry, we have you covered.

Yesterday, on the auspicious eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood divas made heads turn with their gorgeous looks, and surprisingly, they gave major Karwa Chauth fashion inspo to us.

From Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty to Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani – everyone donned their best ethnic selves, and we couldn’t help but admire their looks. Scroll ahead to check it out, as it might help you figure out what to wear on 1st November when Karwa Chauth comes.

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s loving daughter and actress Athiya Shetty served a pretty royal look in a red, fish scale-designed saree with a zari border from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. She paired it up with an intricately designed backless blouse with golden detailing. She completed the look with a pair of heavy jhumkas, and accentuated with minimalistic makeup. She tied up her hair in a bun and adorned it with mogra.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s gorgeous red saree with a golden zari border and buti beads all over it from Arpita Mehta’s collection is the perfect pick for the Karwa Chauth. Ananya wore it for Ganesh Chaturthi and walked on Ambani’s runway, making every head turn. She paired the look with a full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and stone detailing at the helm of the sleeves. She accessorised it with uncut stone and emerald stone-studded choker and ear studs.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt always chooses to go with something subtle but glam. She wore an Arpita Mehta collection for Ganesh Chaturthi and stunned in the orangish-red saree, which she paired with a halter neck blouse and backless design. She only added a pair of ear studs to the look and kept it minimal.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the glory of Jawan‘s success, and at the Ganesh Chaturthi event, the actress served major simple yet classy Karwa Chauth fashion inspo. She wore a rani pink-coloured salwar suit with golden detailing. Deepika completed the look with smokey eyes and nude pink lips and accessorised it with a pair of red-stone studs.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for a unique colour and made sure to grab the attention with her looks. The actress opted for a lime yellow-coloured saree with a silver zari border, which she paired with silver, sleeveless blouse and completed the look with stone and pearl-studded jhumkas. She accentuated the getup by tying her hair in a bun and adorning it with mogra.

Which look would you choose for your Karwa Chauth? Is it Athiya’s or Alia’s? Kiara’s or Deepika’s or Ananya’s? Let us know.

