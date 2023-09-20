Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is on an unprecedented record-breaking spree at the Indian box office and will continue enjoying it until the end of this month. While the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have helped the film to an extent, the next big thing coming is National Cinema Day. So, we’re about to get one more feat added to the record book? Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the phenomena of National Cinema Day (23rd September) was witnessed last year, with theatres all across the country witnessing jam-packed occupancies. For those who don’t know, ticket rates all across the country were capped at 75 rupees (with few exceptions). Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, there were a couple of other Bollywood films which also enjoyed the benefit of this practice.

Brahmastra saw an extraordinary jump in the box office business by selling 1 million tickets in the advance booking itself. From the previous day’s 3.18 crores, the number shot up to 10.80 crores, registering an unprecedented jump of 239.62%. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has got a golden opportunity as National Cinema Day, i.e. 23rd September, falls on a Saturday.

So, apart from the National Cinema Day occasion, Jawan will also enjoy the weekend’s benefit, pushing it much ahead of Brahmastra’s 10.80 crores. However, it is to be noted that the makers haven’t announced discounted rates yet, and even exhibitors aren’t uttering a word about celebrating the occasion with discounted ticket rates. So, it is to be seen if the Shah Rukh Khan starrer participates in the celebration.

If it does, then we’re about to witness an unreal craze on Saturday!

