Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated Jawan is just two days away from hitting theatres. The stage is all set and fans across the nation are ready to celebrate the arrival of King Khan at the box office. It’s no less than a festival and we’ll get to witness the euphoria on Thursday. Let’s see how the film has fared in day 1 advance booking!

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of 4 years was celebrated by fans like anything. We saw the style of South film industries being followed here with huge cutouts, firecrackers and whatnot. This time, it’s going be a bigger celebration than Pathaan, and one can clearly sense hype on the ground.

Coming back to advance booking status, as of 8 a.m., Jawan has amassed 21.30 crores gross in India for day 1 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It’s historic, and with two more days to go, there are chances of hitting the 30 crore mark. In ticket count, the film has come closer to the mark of 7.5 lakh ticket sales.

Speaking about the national cinema chains, Jawan has sold over 3.05 lakh tickets for the opening day, thus beating ticket sales of Brahmastra (3.02 lakh) and Dangal (3.05 lakh). The next targets are – Sultan (3.10 lakh), Bharat (3.16 lakh), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh) and Thugs Of Hindostan (3.46 lakh), which will be surpassed today. Let’s see if the film manages to hit the 4 lakh mark today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

