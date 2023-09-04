Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-led comedy-drama had a good Week 1 at the box office and continues to impress in Week 2. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed spiritual sequel of the 2019 film Dream Girl hit screens on August 25 and has successfully been drawing in the audience despite strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

The multi-starrer comedy drama – which is edging towards the Rs 100 crore milestone, earned Rs 10.67 crore on its opening day and continues to impress with its box office collection even ten days later. Read on to know how much the film has likely earned at the box office today.

As per the early trends reports coming in, Dream Girl 2 has managed to stay strong at the box office once again. The Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday starrer continues to shine at the box office and has, despite a slight decrease in its income – but a normal one given it is a Monday. As per the report, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs 2.50-3.50 crore* at the box office on Day 11. This collection takes the film’s overall haul to around Rs 88.66-89.66 crore*.

Dream Girl 2 has amassed an impressive Rs 86.16 crore in the ten days it has been at the box office. The film – which has had an average earning of over Rs 8.50 crore per day till now, is on its way to entering the Rs 100 crore club and is likely to do that before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hits screens.

From Thursday, September 7, Dream Girl 2 will not only face box office competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but also SRK’s upcoming action flick directed by Atlee. One of the year’s most awaited films, the Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara co-starrer has been breaking BO records via its advance booking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

