Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is all set to be released next month as the anticipation around this romance drama builds. Its songs are keeping fans engaged after striking a chord with the dreamy Chand Mera Dil title track and the emotionally heavy Aitbaar. These two tracks have already taken the listeners on a rollercoaster of feelings. The fans cannot praise these two songs enough and eagerly await the third one. Scroll below for the reactions.

Two Songs, Two Emotions Down!

If the title track captured the magic of romance, the second peeled back the layers of trust and betrayal. From the intoxicating high of falling in love to the pain of heartbreak, the music album is shaping up to be a narrative in itself. A big credit goes to the composer, the singers, and to Ananya and Lakshya for conveying the emotions so well on screen.

Both the title track of Chand Mera Dil and Aitbar were composed by the iconic duo Shachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Faheem Abdullah’s soulful voice breathes life into the songs. He perfectly captures every emotion in both the songs. Last but not least, the leading stars on whom the songs have been picturized. Ananya Panday and Lakshya enhanced the songs with their beautiful expressions and amazing chemistry. Thus, the fans are also eager to see this fresh pair in the movie.

Fans’ reactions to the Chand Mera Dil title track and Aitbar on YouTube

One fan said “Lakshya and Ananya look so cute together; it seems as though God created them just for each other.”

Another wrote, “Faheem’s track in movies is now a necessity!!”

Followed by “Faheem Abdullah voice > Pure Pain.”

“Every scene looks so romantic,” added one fan.

“This song deserves billions of ears to hear the pain,” said one netizen.

Another wrote, “Faheem Abdullah’s voice is pure magic —making me fall in love with music all over again I swear I need his songs in every movie.”

One said, “One romantic song more, and this is already my favorite album this year.”

And, “Din main 30 baar sun liya song phir bhi aur sunne ka man kar raha hai.”

Now, all eyes are on the third track—and the big question is: what emotion will it explore next?

Fans are speculating that the upcoming track could dive into something deeper, perhaps healing longing or even self-discovery. It could also be a party anthem. After two mellow songs, the third one could also be a peppy number. The third song might introduce a completely different vibe, maybe something lighter or even rebellious. But one thing is clear: Chand Mera Dil‘s music has struck a chord and found the right balance between storytelling and relatability.

As anticipation builds, the third track now carries the weight of expectation. The fans are not just anticipating it; they are completely invested. Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s film chronicles the intertwined lives of engineering students as they face academic challenges, form friendships, and discover themselves at university. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romance drama will be released on May 22.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur & Pooja Hegde Starrer Moves To Its OG Schedule!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News