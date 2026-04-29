There’s been a quiet buzz building around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and not just because of its star-studded cast. It has been shaping up to be one of those quintessential Bollywood entertainers. But just when things seemed locked, the film made an unexpected shift around its release date.

The film promises a full-on dose of romance, comedy, and classic Bollywood chaos. With Varun Dhawan leading a colorful, high-energy entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was already on the radar.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai New Release Date

The film had been going through multiple release date changes. It was earlier preponed to May 22, 2026, but the makers have now moved it back once again. The much-anticipated family entertainer will officially release on its original theatrical date, June 5.

The film will now arrive in cinemas as the first release following the IPL season. By opting for a June 5 release, the film now becomes one of the first major releases right after the tournament wraps up.

David Dhawan’s Signature Comedy Returns

The film is headlined by Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It guarantees a vibrant mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment. It is designed as a complete family entertainer.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film carries his trademark humor and mass appeal, a formula that has consistently worked with audiences over the years. The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK).

Audiences can now catch the film in cinemas on June 5, as it returns to its initially planned release date.

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