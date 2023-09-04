In the season of records, now Ayushmann Khurrana too can be elated. After a hiatus, he is now making it to the record books as well. Last couple of years had seen quite a few disappointments with just Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui managing some sort of business and entering into the list of his Top-10 grossers. As for An Action Hero and Anek, they couldn’t even manage a double-digit lifetime.

Thankfully for him, Dream Girl 2 earned a double-digit score on its opening day itself and is now continuing to bring in the audience.

As a result, the film has now stormed way up into his Top-5 biggies and that too in real quick time. In fact, after being in theatres for 9 days, the film has even gone past the entire lifetime of his Andhadhun [75.60 crores], hence turning out to be his fourth biggest grosser ever after Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho and Bala.

This is how the lifetime collections of his Top-10 films look like:

Dream Girl – 142.26 crores Badhaai Ho – 138 crores Bala – 117 crores Dream Girl 2 – 86.16 crores Andhadhun – 75.60 crores Article 15 – 65.45 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 60.78 crores Shubh Mangal Savdhan – 43.11 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi – 34.55 crores Doctor G – 28.50 crores

Dream Girl 2 will keep rising and eventually emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fourth 100 Crore Club film. It won’t cross Bala, though, since Jawan is there for the competition ahead. However, it could make a stretch into that 105-110 crores zone eventually. What’s interesting is that four of his Top 5 films are hardcore comedies while even fifth in line, Andhadhun, was a noir comedy with thrilling elements to it. As for his Top-10, the only film with no ounce of humour was Article 15, but that was an exception.

One wonders if the actor will further experiment from here or stick to the genre that’s working so very well for him.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

