Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday's Film Grows On 2nd Saturday, Promising A Healthy Second Weekend

Things are going in the right direction for Dream Girl 2. The film opened quite well, went on to have a good weekend, kept the pace intact right through the weekdays to result in an overall good first week, and is now continuing to engage audiences quite well in the second weekend too.

This was seen on Saturday as well when collections jumped further to 6.36 crores. On Friday the film had brought in 4.70 crores so it’s good that the film has got into that 6 crores zone again.

Today again the collections will move up further and in fact even that segment of audiences are expected to step in who didn’t watch Dream Girl 2 last evening due to India vs Pakistan match. This means at least 7 crores more are certainly on the cards and that’s something which would take the film past the 85 crores mark.

So far, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 has reached 78.06 crores and while today it will go past the lifetime score of SatyaPrem Ki Katha [81 crores], by tomorrow it surpass Zara Hatke Zara Bachke [88 crores] to emerge as yet another lighthearted success for Bollywood this winning season.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

