The world witnessed a global frenzy last month when two films from totally different genres were released and were pitched against each other in one of a kind box office battle where everyone rooted for both the films and coining the term Barbenheimer. Barbie & Oppenheimer’s Box Office success was a testimony to the fact that good cinema finds a place in everyone’s hearts and pockets since millions have been shelled out ever since the two films were released on July 21.

However, Barbie was always winning this box office battle ever since the advance booking started. Even before that, ever since inception, in fact, it was Barbie who was ruling over Christopher Nolan’s film statistically. Though a lot played into the statistics, right from the inflated marketing budget to a vibrant star cast, making Barbie as a commercially viable affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, after a long struggle, Oppenheimer beats Barbie at the Box Office by a slight margin, and it’s a win at last for the ardent fans of the film starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and others.

According to a Comscore report presented by Screendaily, during the 25-27 August weekend, on the 36th day of their release, while both the films entered the sixth week, Oppenheimer finally took over Barbie at the global box office with a collection of $38.1 million. On the other hand, Barbie earned $35.3 million, claiming the number two spot.

In these three days, Chinese Crime thriller No More Bets took the third spot with $33.6 Million collections while David Harbour & Orlando Bloom’s Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story collected $28.3 Million in the said weekend, claiming spot number 4.

With Oppenheimer releasing in China as well, the film is set to have a boost at the box office as well. Talking about the global box office, Oppenheimer collected $777.2 Million, while Barbie enjoyed the reign with $1.34 Billion.

Reports suggest that owing to the current Hollywood strike, both the films will continue to earn globally in theatres and the final count might be surprising as the scores may settle as late as 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates.

Must Read: Will Smith Studies Tom Cruise, Calling Him “Blueprint For Movie Promotions & Marking”, Adds “I Was Trying To Outdo The Mission: Impossible Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News