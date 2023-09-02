Will Smith and Tom Cruise are two of the biggest names in Hollywood. While they have never worked together on a project, they’ve maintained a great friendship through the years. The two actors crossed paths in the 1990s when their careers were soaring high.

Smith recently opened up about his success in Hollywood becoming one of the most marketable actors globally, drawing inspiration from none other than a Hollywood icon. Scroll down to know more.

Will Smith made a guest appearance on the season finale of Kevin Hart’s talk show, ‘Hart to Heart’. During their lively and humorous conversation, Smith and Hart discussed Smith’s journey to success in Hollywood. Smith highlighted Tom Cruise’s dedication to promoting his movies, sharing how he closely observed and analyzed every aspect of the superstar’s promotional tactics.

Will Smith said, “Tom was the blueprint to me for promotions. He took it most seriously. And I watched him. I studied everything that he did. And I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion.”

Kevin Hart sarcastically interfered during the conversation, calling Cruise “so f***ing competitive” and making fun of his penchant for being a “close talker.” Smith concurred, emphasizing Tom Cruise’s dedication to ensuring that his remarks are understood by others.

Will Smith then retorted, “He just wants you to understand what he said,” underscoring Cruise’s impact on his strategy for promoting his movies. To demonstrate this, the two celebrities impersonated Cruise in a comedic chat, adopting his passionate and engrossing mannerisms. Hart impersonated Cruise’s unmistakable laugh as they came to a finish.

Their playful banter on “Hart to Heart” revealed how Cruise’s impact reached beyond his acting skills, serving as inspiration for fellow actors like Smith to up their promotional strategies in Hollywood.

