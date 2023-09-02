Jennifer Lawrence needs no introduction. Apart from her incredible performances in various movies, the actress is also known for speaking her heart out and even sharing some details about her personal life. She also happens to be sharing a close bond with her co-stars, and Woody Harrelson is one of them. However, she once thought their bond would not remain the same after one night when the actress got extremely drunk. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Lawrence and Harrelson starred together in their 2012 film The Hunger Games. While Harrelson was already a big name in the industry, Lawrence was new to the business and was rising to fame with her acting gigs.

As she got along well with Woody Harrelson, the two once partied together, but things got out of hands when Jennifer Lawrence got drunk. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress once revealed her mantra of a party and its aftereffects and said, “If I do stay out late and I’m partying hard, I will throw up. I don’t have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking.”

A similar thing happened when the Silver Linings Playbook star was partying with Woody Harrelson. She said, “Woody cut his foot.” JLaw continued to explain the drunken night and said, “He stayed over in one of my guest bedrooms, but that’s where I started puking. I broke a candle because I can’t just puke like a normal person. I flay my arms everywhere. And I didn’t clean it up because I’m an a**hole. The next day he cut his foot open. I was like, ‘F*ck, am I going to get sued?’ And he’s like, ‘Are you going to ask if I’m okay?’”

Jennifer Lawrence further admitted that the party got out of hand and said, “That night got crazy.”

