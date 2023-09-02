Jennie is a name which needs no introduction. A K-pop idol, an actress, a rapper – she can do many roles. Being a BLACKPINK member, Jennie enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her for who she is. While being on BLACKPINK’s World Tour Encore in North America, Jennie treats herself to a luxurious resort in Arizona.

As gorgeous as it looks, we started to wonder what the price of the hotel would be. So, buckle up, as we will be discussing its price tag for one night, which might leave you mind-boggling. Scroll ahead to read.

Jennie took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her getaway and we cannot stop admiring the beauty of the place. She made the post with captions that read, “A quick lil getaway during tour 🧝‍♀️🌞🌵” and in another post, “2 weeks back 😛”.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Well, as much as you would want to visit this place, caution, the price tag might leave you broke for the rest of your life. Jennie stayed at a resort named Amangiri in Utah, whose per-night cost ranges from $3,425 to a whopping $7,075, depending on the size of the room and the amenities you use, as mentioned in Koreaboo.

Being one of the most luxurious hotels in America, the resort lends you to have a gorgeous stay and mind blowing views to cherish for the rest of your life. Jennie sure got the best view of the canyons and the beauty of the wilderness.

Jennie, apart from being a member of BLACKPINK, is also a solo artist and an actress, she doesn’t have a shortage of money. Her fans even commented, “Oh her wallet HUGE,” another one wrote, “It would not even create a dent in her bank account”- and it’s quite very true!

What are your thoughts about Jennie’s super-rich stay in Utah?

