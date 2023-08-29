Do You Know? Meghan Markle ‘Could Make $1 Million Per Instagram Post, Just Like The Kardashians!’ - Here's How

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex could make $1 million per post just like the Kardashians if she returns to Instagram, according to a financial expert.

The former actress, 42, is said to have the @meghan handle, which has already amassed 820,000 followers despite the fact she has never actually posted anything on the feed, and entrepreneur Eric Schiffer has now backed reports from last week she could make a fortune on the feed from brand deals.

He told the Daily Mail: “I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram.

“You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

Multiple sources told Page Six earlier this month the duchess had secured the Instagram handle @megan.

But a separate insider told the outlet on Saturday (26.08.23) claims Meghan Markle was set to return to the social media platform are false.

They insisted: “How can she make money if she doesn’t even have Instagram and has no plans to have one?”

But if the former ‘Suits’ actress did make an Instagram comeback, Eric said she has to be “careful” not be seen “hawking every product under the sun”.

The advisor to multiple Fortune 500 CEOs added: “She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”

The duchess’ last Instagram account with her husband Prince Harry, 38, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 when the couple quit their duties as senior working royals following their ‘Megxit’ move to America.

The @meghan account is already followed by several of Meghan Markle’s friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media and philanthropic company, until last December.

Before her 2018 marriage to Harry, the duchess had more than three million followers on her Instagram feed, and thousands of her fans had signed up to her now-closed lifestyle blog The Tig.

Page Six has previously reported Meghan has been in talks with a number of brands to work with on social media, and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewellers Cartier as she “works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME”.

An insider added to the outlet: “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

Meghan Markle revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with ‘The Cut’ in August 2022, saying: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back… on Instagram.”

Rumours she is due to make a social media comeback come after her and Harry’s mega-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex’s green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

