One of the popular South Korean girl bands, BLACKPINK, is leading every headline every now and then for some reason or the other. Be it breaking new records with their songs and albums, making head turns with their outfits, facing wardrobe malfunctions or their relationship rumours, and so on and so forth. The girl band consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose.

According to speculations, BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment will be renewing their contract and that made their massive fanbase quite happy. However, during a recent live performance, one of the band members, Jennie, got bashed for a reason. Scroll ahead to know more.

Recently, a video has been surfacing all over the internet indicating that BLACKPINK’s Jennie lip-synced during a live performance. This gesture didn’t sit right with the fans, and they started to bash the singer-rapper. The video showed that Jennie is not moving her lips in sync with the vocals, and the K-netizens have shown their disappointment about it. While some said she was being disrespectful towards her fans, others came in support of her.

Check out the video sourced from the YouTube channel KKrushKpop:

As soon as the video started to go viral, Jennie’s fans came out to support her. One wrote, “I don’t understand why some people can’t grasp that you can’t sing well while you’re dancing. Breath control is the most important aspect of singing and anyone is going to sound worse when they’re moving or dancing. Why is everything a scandal to people with Jennie?”

Another one commented, “Jennie mainly sings live what’s the big deal with her lip syncing a few times.”

One slamming Lisa and lauding Jennie penned, “How come ppl say nothing when lisa doesn’t sing but have a lot to say when jennie doesn’t sing? jennie is doing her best ok? Give her some time to rest.”

Well, what is your take on it? Let us know in the comments.

