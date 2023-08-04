The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is currently entertaining the masses with their performances during their world tour. However, the major discussion among their fans, BLINKs, is their contract renewal process. While it might take some more time for the band and their agency to make the final announcement, here is how much each member would earn with the renewal. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The band began its musical journey with its four members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The quartet was first trained for years to debut as K-Pop idols and they soon nailed it with their amazing tracks.

Amid the reports of BLACKPINK disbanding, their agency has confirmed that their contract renewal is currently in discussion. Moreover, since the band is on its world tour till the end of August, their renewal announcement is likely to be done in September. Amid the negotiations, a report by Herald Corp has revealed that each member of the group might receive millions of dollars apart from their salaries as a renewal down payment.

The report suggests that after renewing their contracts of seven years, the band members sign for taking away 80% of the agency’s profits. This is a real hike as during the formation, these groups sign for only 20 – 40% profits and the rest goes to their agencies. As BLACKPINK is responsible for 80% of YG Entertainment’s operating profit, each member might end up receiving $ 1.1 million (approx Rs 9.1 crores). It seems that this change will be extremely crucial for the band as this sum of money will not include their salaries.

Amid the discussions, the band’s members are also reaching new heights individually. While Jennie and Lisa are always in the headlines for their brand endorsements, Jisoo’s relationship with Ahn Bo Hyun is a hot topic for all K-Pop fans. Rose never fails to steal the spotlight with her extraordinary work.

