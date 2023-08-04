Daniel Radcliffe is popularly known for playing the character of Harry Potter in the film franchise. The actor spent his formative years doing films; hence developed a really strong bond among themselves, and as a result, Daniel once contemplated distancing himself from his fellow actors as he wanted to be taken seriously as an actor. Scroll below to get the deets.

The film franchise is based on author JK Rowling’s books, and besides Daniel as Harry, it also featured Emma Watson as Hermoine and Rupert Grint as Ron; these three actors rose to fame owing to their roles, and the success was undoubtedly overwhelming as they are still recognised for those characters. The first film came out in 2002 in India, and it became an instant hit immediately.

As per Stuff, Daniel Radcliffe once reportedly told the media outlet that he wanted to be a mature actor and hence did not socialise much with the rest of his Harry Potter cast. He had revealed, “I used to play a lot of pranks in the past, but I want to be a more mature, serious actor now. I don’t get involved with drinking or partying with the cast anymore.”

In the same interview, Daniel Radcliffe also said how he dislikes being a celebrity, and as per Britain’s Daily Star, he said, “I hate celebrity culture, but I’m unavoidably part of it. These people are celebrities as a by-product of what they do. People read every little thing about Peter Andre and Jordan, and I couldn’t care less.”

He further added, “They don’t want to work, have no interests, no passions, nothing and yet they seem to be held up on pedestals. I don’t think they should be trying to push themselves onto us. It does annoy me, of course, but I’m part of it.”

Presently, Daniel Radcliffe embraced fatherhood a few days back with his girlfriend Erin Darke and became parents to a baby boy!

