The internet broke with the news that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and the popular South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun are in a confirmed relationship. Well, as we want to know what happened between them and how it all started today, we brought you Bo Hyun’s old interview, where he revealed his ideal type of woman, and we think it suits Jisoo well. Scroll ahead to read more.

Yesterday, Dispatch shared papped pictures of Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun and stirred up the whole internet and immediately, both of the stars’ management agencies confirmed it. Bo Hyun and Jisoo are going strong by taking their relationship slowly.

In a Q&A video shared on his YouTube channel for his I Live Alone episode, Ahn Bo Hyun gave answers to his fans’ questions. Revealing what his ideal type of woman is, the Yumi Cells actor mentioned, “Respecting elders and having good manners, that’s my ideal type. Not only respecting their own parents but being respectful to all elders in general.”

Ahn Bo Hyun further mentioned, “Someone who is passionate in her work and who knows how to love herself. Someone who can love and value herself is what stands out the most to me because I haven’t been able to live my life like that. As I age and get a lot of attention, I realize I don’t even love myself, and I decided to love and cherish myself a bit more now. Someone who is respectful of all people and the elders and Someone who knows how to love herself.”

Now that the actor is confirmed in a relationship with BLACKPINK Jisoo, we cannot unsee the resemblance between the details of his ideal type of woman and Jisoo. The singer-actress is known for her respectable behaviour and friendly nature to everyone from elders to juniors. And she is always busy with her craft, be it on tours or making solo albums or group projects. She is really devoted and passionate about her work.

Well, Jisoo is the perfect fit for Ahn Bo Hyun. What say?

