It’s the end of the Guardians era with the last movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and to cater to a larger audience, the film has hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar since August 2, 2023. And even though it came as a brutal form of violence towards animals along with MCU’s first F-bomb and other controversies, the film still got a PG-13 rating that the Marvel movies usually receive.

For the unversed, GoTG is an action-packed space-faring drama starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and others in pivotal roles. Now, as James Gunn already said no to any more sequels, audiences are streaming the movie on Disney+ to bid their last goodbye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As mentioned in a report by The Direct, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 broke a new record on Disney+. On the platform for India, the movie has been released with an age rating of U/A 16+, making it the first movie under Marvel Studios to be released above U/A 13+. The Chris Pratt starrer was given a U/A 12+ as the initial rating for the theatrical run, but then it was changed to U/A 16+.

Apart from Guardians of the Galaxy, these other MCU projects also get streamed on Disney+ as their original content, Moon Knight (U/A 16+), She-Hulk (U/A 16+), Werewolf by Night (A), and Secret Invasion (U/A 16+).

Certain rules need to be followed to get a U/A 16+ rating, and for Guardians 3, it’s probably because of the F-bomb or the violence and disturbing imagery shown in Chris Pratt’s movie.

For the unversed, India has three age ratings for theatrical releases U (all ages), U/A (12+ without parental supervision), and A (18+ only). And for OTT platforms, the U/A is divided among U/A 7+, U/A 13+ and U/A 16+.

On the other hand, DCU boss James Gunn has already turned down all expectations of making a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4. But before you get disappointed, if you haven’t watched Vol 3 yet, stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Popularity Takes Over Johnny Depp’s Within Hours By Surpassing His 3.3 Million Followers On TikTok After The Singer Accidentally Revealed His Account! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News