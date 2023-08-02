In recent news, old-school cinema fans were delighted when it was announced that Hrithik Roshan’s classic ‘Koi Mil Gya’ will be re-released in the theatres on its 20th anniversary. This Rakesh Roshan directorial was a box office hit and eventually became a cult classic and pretty relevant in the meme culture as well. The news has excited the Jadoo fans, and surprisingly, one person noticed that this Bollywood movie might have inspired a Marvel project too – Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios and Disney+Hotstar have been long in partnership and ‘Secret Invasion’ is a miniseries under the same umbrella. While the series was overall slammed by critics and audiences alike, a fan noticed a similarity between the show and the box office hit ‘Koi Mil Gya’.

The Twitter user splits the screen in half and shows the uncanny resemblance. On the top shelf, we can see Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) in the finale of the series, saying goodbye to Varra (Charlayne Woodard) as the spaceship slowly opens up. But hold up. Didn’t ‘Koi Mil Gya’ do something similar 20 years ago? The user writes, “I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between this scene from last episode of #SecretInvasion (2023) and #KoiMilGaya (2003). Don’t troll me, I know this is 100% a coincidence. Just thought it would be fun to put an edit of both scenes side by side!”

Check out the edit below:

I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between this scene from last episode of #SecretInvasion (2023) and #KoiMilGaya (2003). Don’t troll me, I know this is 100% a coincidence. Just thought it would be fun to put an edit of both scenes side by side!👽pic.twitter.com/IVw0IBH9ZX — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 26, 2023

While it could be a coincidence, the frame and the movements seem exact. Even though it remains unclear, it’s a big feat for a 20-year-old film to still subliminally inspire projects, especially that come under the jurisdiction of Marvel. Bollywood fans, on the other hand, strongly believe it is not a coincidence. One user wrote, “Bollywood mai bane to copy Hollywood mai bane to just a coincidence” Another person said, “It’s funny… When we see similar things in Bollywood we are sure they copied it but when it’s vice versa we are sure it’s a coincidence!” One user thinks both movies are copied and said, “Both inspired by E.T.”

What do you think about the resemblance between Hrithik Roshan‘s ‘Koi Mil Gya’ and ‘Secret Invasion’?

Let us know and stay tuned for more

