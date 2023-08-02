Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who made his acting debut with superhit rom-com ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ alongside Genelia D’Souza in 2008, went on a sabbatical since 2015. His last film was Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Katti Batti’, which turned out to be a huge debacle. But it seems that the actor is ready to make his comeback, at least that’s what he has hinted at with his recent declaration.

However, the actor has put a condition before his fans and has said that if the condition is fulfilled, he will be back in films again. And, interestingly, fans have not only responded to the condition but have successfully fulfilled it which indicates that the ‘Delhi Belly’ actor must keep his promise now.

This incident happened when veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a video of her new advertisement for a fintech brand on social media. A social media user took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” To her surprise, Imran Khan noticed her comment and replied, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Ever since the actor’s comment on the post, all the Imran Khan fans have flocked in to shower their love for the actor on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post. Their immense love for the actor made them hit the like button as they hope to see his comeback soon. Imran Khan’s comment has got over 1M likes and that too in less than 24 hours. Apart from commenting, Imran Khan has also liked and shared the video of Zeenat Aman on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji.”

Check out Zeenat Aman’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

In excitement, one Imran Khan fan commented, “Now me searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply,” while another user said, “Ye Imran khan ka comment kaha hai ?” A third comment read, “Relax we are all here to like Imran’s comment only.” One fan wrote, “so desperately waiting for your comeback….we want those rom-com era back again.” Another fan said, “It’s just me here to like @imrankhan comment so that he makes a comeback?” One more user wrote, “We need this comeback, make it happen soon Imran.”

For the unversed, Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. In fact, the actor has also played the childhood version of Aamir Khan in his films, including ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak ‘ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’.

