Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to pesky interviewers and bad press. If anything, other stars have taken the tips and tricks of how to handle the same. His fan base simply adores him for his quick thinking, especially when there is an attempt to troll him. One such moment has now resurfaced on the Internet, where the actor is seen indirectly threatening to kill the interviewer after he was pushed to accept that he can never quit smoking.

In a visibly uncomfortable interview with the Indian journalist Prabhu Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying that has given up many things but is still working on his smoking habits. When pestered by Chawla about the same, he said that he let go off him too, or he would have been no more. First, Chawla says, “Shah Rukh Khan mein kaafi kuch badlav aaya hai par ek cheez mein nahi badli… smoking.” Khan then promises to quit his bad habit but is cut off by Chawla who claims he makes this promise every time. Khan replies, “Waada isliye karta hu ki agar bacche TV dekh rhe toh unko yahi kaho ki sabse buri aadat hai, cigarette nai pini chahiye.” Chawla than pushes the ‘Jawan’ actor’s buttons claiming what has he really given up.

This is where Shah Rukh Khan puts his sarcastic side in the front and says, “Aapko zinda chordh diya hai iss show ke baad, paanch saal pehle mile hote…” Chawla then tries to suppress the situation by laughing but Khan goes, “Mei jail mei hi hota agar aap paanch saal pehle mile hote toh.” Chawla says, “Aap bach gye aur studio mein aagye.” The Pathaan actor cuts him off and says, “Nahi, bach aap gye.” The moment, even though subdued in laughs, was pretty uncomfortable as one can sense.

Check out the video below:

Many fans came forth to address the spontaneity of the superstar. One fan said, “Anchor’s name is Prabhu Chawla, the most annoying journalist to ever have existed in that era. All his interviews with stars are derogatory and offensive.” Another person wrote, “Maa behan 1 kar di srk ne iski” One more fan said, “Aaye Haye!!! Ye kaise itna spontaneous hai! This guy” Another hardcore SRK fan said, “Ohh my goddess , you just batted with your words with that Reporter ,,,, Shah Rukh”

What do you think about this exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhu Chawla?

