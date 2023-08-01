After Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. Amidst this, the makers dropped the first song, ‘Zinda Banda’, from the film and became an instant hit! In the past 24 hours, the song overtakes many international songs to become a global hit. Scroll down to know more.

The song was unveiled on Monday. In typical Atlee fashion, it featured SRK dancing like no one was watching, perfectly synchronising his steps with as many as 1000 female performers. The song garnered a staggering 32 million views on YouTube in just a day!

Advertisement

Advertisement

What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that the three-language video of the song, with its Hindi version ‘Zinda Banda’, Tamil version ‘Vandha Edam’, and Telugu version ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’, secured the top three positions on YouTube’s global charts within a 24-hour timeframe.

Jawan’s song beats, ITZY Cake, Guru Randhawa’s ‘You Talking To Me?’, BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven, Myke Towers’ Lala, Shakira’s Karol G and many more. Take a look at it below:

YouTube’s Global Trend List has gone viral on Reddit, and many netizens are surprised to see all three song versions of Zinda Banda from Jawan in the top three. A user said, “I am loving this song. It’s refreshing. Was bored of repetitive songs of Bollywood,” while another user commented, “Could be the most viewed Bollywood movie song on YT ever in 24 hours, that too without Ads damn.”

A third user wrote, “This is so damn satisfying, especially after the barrage of negativity yesterday by a bunch of haters disguised as music maestros. Some even went ahead and declared the song as flop. Eat your fucking words, haters. People’s love for srk trumps your venom and hatred any day.”

The vibrant and catchy tune of the song of Zinda Banda embodies the distinctive style of renowned music composer Anirudh. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan’s impressive lip-syncing in all three languages adds an extra layer of excitement for fans across different regions.

Must Read: When Karisma Kapoor’s Father Randhir Kapoor Blasted At Her Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur, Calling Him ‘A Third-Class Man’: “He Has Debauchery In His System”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News