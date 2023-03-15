“Shah Rukh Khan is finished”, “SRK went from being 100 to ‘Zero’ at the Box Office”, and “He won’t be able to make a comeback from here”; these are a few of many reactions the ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood got post delivering back to back duds at the box office back in 2019.

Cut to 3rd March 2023, his comeback film Pathaan roared, breaking every possible record by being the highest-grossing Hindi film in history by surpassing Baahubali 2’s Hindi version. It not only entered the ‘crores clubs’ at the box office but also inaugurated the 500 crore club for Bollywood.

The movie has been running for 50 days now, and despite facing competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, it has retained 800 cinemas in India and 135 cinemas across the international markets. Well, well, well, how the turntables… because in the era of Bollywood giving back-to-back box office duds, Shah Rukh Khan is creating history, breaking all the records.

Letting the bygones be bygones, let’s see what Shah Rukh Khan has in store to claim such a big statement of Bollywood needing him more than vice versa. His next film Jawan is the first example of a true-blue pan-Indian film, directed by a blockbuster director from South Atlee (Theri, Mersal, Bigil etc.), co-starring SRK will be big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra along with Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone’s cameo and all these will be seen delivering swag-filled scenes orchestrated on Anirudh Ravichander’s banger of a soundtrack. How dreamy is this?

Jawan would carry forward the epic craze initiated by Pathaan, but what would really escalate Bollywood as an industry to the world’s farthest corners will be Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Jawan will surely set the base for Shah Rukh Khan, but that would essentially help catapult Dunki. A Director like Rajkumar Hirani doesn’t really need any push, but Jawan will walk so Dunki can run.

The trolling of Shah Rukh Khan didn’t stop at highlighting his box office failures, but it also included the fun many made of his physical appearance as Pathaan. He was also dragged amidst the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media along with other stars for the comments he made hundreds of years ago. Nothing worked, nothing will and good cinema will always win. Koimoi’s motto has always been: You can’t boycott good cinema!

Even at its worst, the 300 crore club is the lowest hanging fruit for Jawan, followed by a convenient another 500 crore entrant with Dunki, which is a significant contender in challenging Pathaan’s historic box office collections. If you add these two along with Pathaan’s 500 crore stint in India, you’ll get around 1300 crores, for which if you calculate just the GST (which is being used for the betterment of people), it’ll stand at over 230 crores.

So, troll army & boycott gang; it’s time we let Shah Rukh Khan do his magic because that’s also, in a way contributing towards the country’s economy. This also creates thousands of employment opportunities & you guys are smart enough to understand that. So, let’s stop trolling cinema or asking others to boycott anything just because you have the keyboard to type.

