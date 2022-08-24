Kapil Sharma’s talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with its newest season in less than a month. While reports state that most of the old cast will be back – along with a few new faces, Krushna Abhishek will not be one of them. The reason, the actor-comedian reported having financial differences with the production house.

Advertisement

Now, via a video shared on social media, comedian Sunil has shared how he feels hearing this news. Pointing out that this isn’t the first time members have left Kapil – read Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and others, after making a name for themselves, Pal criticized Abhishek for parting way. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

In a video shared on social media, Sunil Pal has strongly reacted to Krushna Abhishek exiting TKSS. In it, the comedian is heard saying in Hindi, “I’ve heard that brother Krushna is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. This show has been doing well. You are getting good work and monetarily too, you are earning 100 per cent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do outside this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films?”

Continuing further, Sunil Pal wished Krushna Abhishek luck for the future but said, “What happens to these people? Kapil Sharma gave them name, fame and money, and in the end, people leave him and go. This causes no loss to Kapil because with each passing day, he is inching more towards success and earning wealth and fame. Anyway, all the best, go. Go out and show what you can do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

Before Krushna Abhishek quit The Kapil Sharma Show, a few other comedians also parted ways with Kapil in his headlined shows. While Navjot Singh Sidhu was the permanent guest in the first and second seasons he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh owing to his owing to controversial statements made in 2019.

The list of other comedians who have parted ways with Sharma includes Sunil Grover – following a mid-air brawl with Sharma while returning from a tour in Australia; Ali Asgar – as he felt his character wasn’t going anywhere, it was becoming stagnant and he felt there was no scope for creative improvement; Upasana Singh – as she wanted to something more creatively satisfying and Sugandha Mishra – she was removed post the Kapil-Sunil mid-air episode.

As per recent reports, the new, upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on September 10 and air on Sony TV on the weekends at 9:30 pm. Besides Kapil, the other comedians who are confirmed to be featuring this season are Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek’s Fallout With Comedian, Monetary Issue Or Creative Differences? Here’s The Real Reason Why He’s Leaving The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram