Kapil Sharma has been in the news for several reasons – mainly his upcoming comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Amidst TKSS headlines, the comedian-host has now made the headlines as he shared his views on the ongoing ‘boycott’ trend and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan facing negativity on social media.

While speaking on the sidelines of the Beti Fashion Show – a fashion show organised by Anu Ranjan, Kapil spoke his mind on the topic. The actor-comedian – who made his ramp debut at the show dressed in a black jacket and black-golden pants, was the showstopper and gave some seductive poses on the ramp while laughing.

As reported by Hindustan Times, on being asked about his views on the recent trend of online trolls boycotting films and the film industry in general at the event, Kapil Sharma said, “Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time).”

When asked by a reporter about his close friend, Akshay Kumar’s recent film Raksha Bandhan was also being boycotted, Kapil Sharma said, “Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that).”

In other news, Kapil is gearing up for the new season of his talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Reports coming in suggest that Krushna Abhishek may not be part of this season.

