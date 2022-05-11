Ever since comedian Krushna Abhishek appeared on Maniesh Paul’s show, he’s become the talk of the town. The actor-comedian, who’s currently appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show made some shocking revelations and revealed some unknown facts about himself and his personal and professional life. Krushna recently made headlines when he apologized to Govinda on the show and said he wants him to play with his kids.

Did you know, Krushna Abhishek had once slipped into depression when he was out of work? Yes, that’s true! Read on to know more.

During his chit-chat with Maniesh Paul, the comedian revealed that after doing his first project he was jobless for around 2 years. Despite trying hard, he kept facing rejections. However, later he slipped into depression and even once got hospitalized. Hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Spilling the beans on the same Krushna Abhishek told Maniesh Paul, “My father came to Mumbai to become a hero. I am from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Someone noticed me when I was 18-year-old. He was Abbas Mustan’s assistant. I had no prep and jumped with the opportunity and the film tanked. Then I had no work and went into depression. I went to the South and even their films didn’t work. I didn’t get work for around two years. Then my father had no money. I was sick and got hospitalised.”

Krushna went on to express his gratitude for Govinda aka Chi Chi Mama, who supported him and provided support like a mother. He further added, “Govinda ji was there. He has always helped us. He provided us support like ‘Ma’. Professionally, he never helped us because he wanted us to have our own struggles and grow organically. I didn’t get any work. I did temporary jobs. Worked in music videos for Rs. 5000.”

However, as the saying goes, there’s always light in the end of the tunnel. Krushna further revealed how he started to get small jobs and eventually reached where he wanted. He concluded by saying, “I took up small jobs so that I could pay rent. Then I began doing regional films. One of the Bhojpuri films worked and signed around 27 films. That’s how I started working. One day I got a call from Jaggu dada’s secretary. I got the film ‘Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’. I was the hero. That’s where I learnt Kashmera was my heroine.”

In terms of personal life, Krushna Abhishek is married to B-Town actress Kashmera Shah and is parenting two kids.

