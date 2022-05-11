Ananya Panday has shared a video with Farah Khan on her Instagram which is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. In the video, Farah pranks Ananya that she has won a National Award for her film ‘Khaali Peeli’ and later tells her the truth that she’s joking. Reacting to the video, father Chunky Panday called out for the director’s ‘overacting’ in the video and gets brutally trolled by Khan for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The video starts with Ananya giving her introduction and saying, “Guys, I am Ananya Panday.” The camera is immediately turned to Farah who comes screaming, “Ananya, Ananya, you won the National Award for Khaali Peeli.” The Gehraiyaan actress quips and seems overjoyed with the news and then Farah says, “I’m joking,” leaving everyone in splits.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya Panday captioned it, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke 🤭 always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder 💕” The video went viral within a few minutes of posting on social media and fans & friends started reacting to it.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Reacting to Ananya Panday & Farah Khan’s video, Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video 😅🤣😅🤣” Now, the director is known for her sarcasm and gave a savage reply to the actor saying, “Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (first, take care of your daughter).”

Ananya’s mother Bhavna Pandey also reacted to the video and commented, “😂😂😂😂 you and Farah !!!! 🙈🙈🙈”

What are your thoughts on Farah Khan brutally roasting Chunky Panday in the comments section? Tell us in the comments below.

