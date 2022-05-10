India’s one of the most favourite chat shows Koffee With Karan is set to return with season 7. Karan Johar in his sassy style will be seen milking out some dark secrets of our favourite celebrities. Meanwhile, since the announcement of the upcoming season, there were a lot of speculations about the celebrities who will be gracing the couch. Apart from the newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina, more names have been allegedly confirmed by an entertainment portal.

The show always found itself in the midst of controversy but the team returned with the new season in any situation. However, celebs still grace the show knowing they might get into trouble for spilling out something. The latest season will be a mixed bag, as actors from the South industry are also speculated to appear on the show.

As per latest reports by Peeping Moon, the entertainment portal has confirmed that Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor will be gracing Koffee With Karan season 7. Apart from them, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-actors Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor along with B-Town BFFs Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan will be seen appearing on Koffee With Karan season 7.

Earlier Karan Johar shocked netizens by fooling everyone to believe that KWK won’t be returning. Soon after the news spread like a wildfire, the filmmaker revealed that the chat show won’t be returning on TV but they’re taking a direct OTT route for the upcoming season.

Sharing the news Karan wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some Koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!- Karan Johar.”

Isn’t the lineup for Koffee With Karan season 7 interesting, let us know in the comments below for which pair are you excited about the most.

