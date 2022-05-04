Just a few hours back the fans were hit with the heartbreaking news about Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan not returning for its new season. This news was announced by the controversial show’s host itself on his Twitter handle.

However, it looks like it was nothing but a smart marketing strategy pulled on the show’s fans to gain their attention. Yup, you have read that line completely right. Read on to know, what we exactly are talking about.

According to fresh reports by The Indian Express, Karan Johar’s hosted show Koffee With Karan is not ending any time soon after delivering six glorious seasons. The show is all set to stream on streaming giant, Disney + Hotstar.

According to the same reports, the sources revealed that Karan Johar announcing the end of Koffee With Karan was nothing but a marketing ploy and that the show will soon start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Well, that was indeed a smart move by KJo and KWK team for gaining the right amount of attention from the audience.

For the unversed, earlier today, Karan had taken it to his Twitter account to announce that his chat show KWK was not returning anymore. KJo’s note read, “Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning.”

Well, the reports are absolutely true, as KJo himself now took it to his Instagram account to spill the whole tea. His recently uploaded post read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!- Karan Johar”

Are you excited to see what Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan’s upcoming season holds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

