Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is going full steam with preparation for three action films that require him to achieve peak fitness and the physique to match his roles.

Advertisement

Speaking about his prep, Tiger confides, “I’m currently preparing for a very challenging and interesting schedule planned for Ganapath. It needs me to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which I’m currently training.”

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff further adds, “Post that, we get into the prep for Rambo, which is very different from what is being done in Ganapath. And then, I will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay sir, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

With three movie projects in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive At Salman Khan’s Eid Bash Together; Netizens Go, “Abhi Toh Inka Breakup Ho Gaya Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube