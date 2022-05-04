Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff has turned out to be a nightmare for actors and the makers. Expected to perform well with masses is falling like ninepins. The response is so poor that it didn’t even manage to come close to already low opening day numbers on Eid.

Advertisement

On Friday, the film made almost double the number of Ajay Devgn led Runway 34. However, since day 2, the film took a back seat and hasn’t recovered from there due to negative feedback from the public. Even the Eid holiday couldn’t help it in finding some momentum.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Heropanti 2 has made 2-3 crores on day 5 and even though it’s a growth from disastrous Monday, it’s not at all even near the bare minimum expectation. The film stands at 21-23 crores and the writing on the wall is very much clear.

Heropanti 2 would be practically out of theatres from this Friday as Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is arriving in theatres. It will also benefit KGF Chapter 2 and Runway 34 to some extent.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the Heropanti sequel also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria and Amrita Singh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 18 (All Languages): All Set To Overtake RRR’s Lifetime In Next 3-4 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube