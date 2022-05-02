KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash has turned out to be another biggie from the South industry which is enjoying a long and successful theatrical run. Loaded with crazy action and larger than life sequences, the film is dominating screens despite new Bollywood releases.

Advertisement

This Friday, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn‘s directorial Runway 34 arrived on the big screens. Obviously, the KGF sequel saw a big decline in its number of screens, but despite that, the film is attracting the maximum footfalls and remained the top choice of moviegoers during the entire weekend in the Hindi belt.

Advertisement

Not just in India but even in overseas, the film’s Hindi version has been consistently attracting NRI Hindi crowd as a result of which a good 36 crores have come. If we add it to the Indian gross collection of 436.10 crores (369.58 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) stands at 472.10 crores worldwide. With such a huge number, it has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (466.54 crores).

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is currently the 11th highest-grossing Hindi film globally, standing below Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju (541.76 crores). KGF 2 will end up in the same position as Ranbir’s blockbuster is out of reach now.

Below are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (worldwide):

Dangal – 1899.35 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 893.43 crores

PK – 831.50 crores

Sultan – 589 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 562.12 crores

Padmaavat – 560 crores

Dhoom 3 – 558 crores

Sanju – 541.76 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Runway 34 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Manages Growth Amid The KGF Chapter 2 Domination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube