KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash has turned out to be another biggie from the South industry which is enjoying a long and successful theatrical run. Loaded with crazy action and larger than life sequences, the film is dominating screens despite new Bollywood releases.
This Friday, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn‘s directorial Runway 34 arrived on the big screens. Obviously, the KGF sequel saw a big decline in its number of screens, but despite that, the film is attracting the maximum footfalls and remained the top choice of moviegoers during the entire weekend in the Hindi belt.
Not just in India but even in overseas, the film’s Hindi version has been consistently attracting NRI Hindi crowd as a result of which a good 36 crores have come. If we add it to the Indian gross collection of 436.10 crores (369.58 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) stands at 472.10 crores worldwide. With such a huge number, it has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (466.54 crores).
KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is currently the 11th highest-grossing Hindi film globally, standing below Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju (541.76 crores). KGF 2 will end up in the same position as Ranbir’s blockbuster is out of reach now.
Below are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (worldwide):
Dangal – 1899.35 crores
Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores
Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 893.43 crores
PK – 831.50 crores
Sultan – 589 crores
Tiger Zinda Hai – 562.12 crores
Padmaavat – 560 crores
Dhoom 3 – 558 crores
Sanju – 541.76 crores
