Ajay Devgn’s film Runway 34 has now hit the theaters and in no time has all the attention from the fans. While many have loved the movie, the other half have criticized it for not being entertaining enough. However, that’s not the main topic here.

Talking about the new scoop on the film, just like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rise, Ajay’s recent release has also fallen prey to the clutches of pirated website TamilRockers. Read on to know more!

As we all know Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited movie Runway 34 is now out in the theatres but has now landed in trouble due to piracy. It is been noted that the movie has been leaked a few days prior to its premiere on online platforms. There are many piracy streaming and downloading sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, and more that have made Ajay’s movie available for free for everyone, that too in HD.

While Runway 34 did premier on the big screens, the fact that the movie has already been leaked on an illegal streaming website may affect the Box Office collection of the movie. This is not the first film to fall prey to this pirated website, movies like The Kashmir Files, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa, and Jersey have also been leaked online.

Speaking the film, Runway 34 was based on true events with Ajay Devgn playing the role of a pilot who is under inquiry and now has to defend his name in the department. The story is inspired and shows the true happenings of the Jet Airways Doha to Cochi flight which had a near-death experience back in August 2015 after having difficulty landing at the Cochin International airport due to terrible weather.

The movie will show Ajay Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aakanksha Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more. The movie is directed by Ajay himself.

