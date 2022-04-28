Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa was released last year in December and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. All the songs from the film like Srivalli and Oo Antava have become instant hits among the masses. Several netizens were seen dancing to the songs and now Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is the latest to join.

A video is going viral on social media wherein the Cricketer was seen in a good mood and grooving to the uber-popular song of Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s Oo Antava. His fellow RCB teammate Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen and Anuj Rawat are seen dancing in the background.

The viral video is from the party organised by Glenn Maxwell who got married to his longtime girlfriend Vini Ramani just before the IPL 2022 began. Virat Kohli and other Royal Challengers Bangalore players attended the party. Sherfaine Rutherford and Wanindu Hasranga shared the pictures and videos on their respective social media handles.

Viral Kohli was seen wearing a black kurta while his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were in pink ensembles. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma too shared a picture from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. She added the hashtag #BubbleLife and she captioned it: “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. They often share some adorable snaps together. The two got married in 2017 after dating for a few years and they welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

