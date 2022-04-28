He is one of the highest-paid Kannada actors and has achieved pan-Indian recognition following the release of KGF Chapter 1 & 2. Naveen Kumar Gowda, better known as Yash, is married to actress Radhika Pandit and has two children. He no longer just remains in the South but is now a worldwide sensation. But what does his future look like? Scroll below for some exclusive astrological predictions!

We consulted Bengaluru-based celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has correctly predicted the future of many celeb couples, the gender of their children, IPL results, political predictions amongst other subjects. He now shares what he sees in the KGF star’s career path and personal life.

According to Panditji’s astrological readings, Yash, who began his career with TV roles before making his film debut with Moggina Manasu in 2008, will be what Shah Rukh Khan is to us today. “I can compare the future of Yash to that of Shah Rukh Khan. He is very energetic, honest and very positive. He will become a universal star. In the coming years, he will plan to launch his own production house,” Guruji said.

Another major prediction made by Panditji is that the star will shine in politics as well! “After a decade or so he will also get into politics. His career graph says that after films he will get into politics. He will be a philanthropist. He will get more fresh ideas on the table as a politician. Yash indeed has a bright future. He will also do well as a businessman. By passion, he will be the actor that he is. He will be amongst the top stars in India and have a glorious future,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

When it comes to his family, Panditji is confident that it will age gracefully over the years

“His family life will also be very good in the future.” He will be able to devote adequate time to his family while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. His understanding of his wife is good because she, too, works in the film industry, which is very beneficial to Yash. There may be some confusion, but it is nothing to be concerned about. Nothing will change their camaraderie,” he added.

Well, the future truly looks bright and all we can hope is our Rocking star continues to rise and shines bright!

