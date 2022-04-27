KGF Chapter 2 currently remains one of the top films of 2022, as the South actioner has so far collected over 700 Crore and it is rapidly marching towards 1000 Crore worldwide. Apart from the humungous box office collections, there are a lot of talking points about the film. Among them was the hint at the possibility of Chapter 3. In an interview, the Rocking star spoke about the same and the success of the latest film.

The Prashanth Neel directorial revolves around the criminal Rocky who wishes to gain control over the Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel which was released recently, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

Recently, Yash spoke about the box office success of KGF Chapter 2 and told Variety, “It’s overwhelming, for sure. But the potential of the market was already clear.” Later he even reflected on the MCU styled post-credit scene in the sequel where the makers have given a hint of Chapter 3.

Although Prashanth Neel had earlier said that he hasn’t planned anything for KGF Chapter 3, in the latest interview, Yash reveals, “Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in ‘Chapter 2.’ So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now.”

Reportedly, the film was never meant to get a sequel but halfway through the shoot of the original film, the director felt some scenes were being rushed. That’s when the team took the decision to split the film into two for which the production went on for months.

Talking about the same, Yash says, “The best portions were in the second half, which is ‘KGF Chapter 2.’ So I was worried about ‘Chapter 1’ – if that had not worked, we would never make ‘Chapter 2.’ That was the gamble we had to take.”

