As pre-release buzz suggested, KGF Chapter 2 is rewriting box office record books with its Hindi version! After making Yash gain the place and momentum in Star Ranking, the film has pushed director Prashanth Neel in Koimoi Directors’ Ranking with the Hindi version’s entry into the 300 crore club.

Just like Stars’ Ranking, in Directors’ Ranking (also known as Directors’ Power Index), filmmakers are ranked on the basis of their points in the table. Points are allotted as per their respective films in the box office coveted clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in 200 crore club and so on. 50 points for each film are given if it’s in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Earlier, Prashanth Neel had 200 points to his credit but now with KGF Chapter 2 hitting the 300 crore mark, the director has got 100 more points under his kitty. Thanks to it, with 300 points, he has joined several places up and grabbed the 10th spot on the list. In a meantime, he surpassed names like Vivek Agnihotri, Om Raut, Rakesh Roshan, Aditya Dhar and others.

With KGF Chapter looking to hit the 400 crore mark too, Prashanth Neel has a high chance of surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya and Siddharth Anand. Visit Directors’ Power Index on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, speaking of Stars’ Ranking, Yash is at 14th position now with 300 points, behind Ayushmann Khurrana as the latter has got an edge with 50 points due to Andhadhun being in the top 10 overseas grossers.

