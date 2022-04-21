KGF Chapter 2 has added a lot of achievements in its kitty even before ending its first week run at the box office. Especially, its Hindi version is climbing the ladders with unbelievable pace. Speaking of the worldwide collections, the film has now surpassed the historic blockbuster of 2022, The Kashmir Files.

Just a day before we reported that the film has crossed the lifetime numbers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz and a couple of more Bollywood films. KGF 2 even crossed RRR (Hindi) with its worldwide numbers. Now, with the latest update in numbers, thunderous collections of The Kashmir Files and Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser.

As per the official update, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) made 16.35 crores on day 7, taking its Indian total to 255.05 crores (300.95 crores gross). If we add another 34.36 crores from overseas to it, the worldwide collection stands at 331.35 crores gross. With it, KGF 2 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores) on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films (worldwide).

Apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, KGF Chapter 2 has also surpassed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores), Bharat (323.03 crores) and The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores). Today, the film will beat the numbers of Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores) and Bang Bang (340 crores).

Meanwhile, speaking of all languages, KGF 2 will be crossing 500 crores in India by today and globally, it has zoomed past the 700 crores milestone.

