It’s a celebration time for team KGF Chapter 2 as the film is doing tremendously well than what was predicted. The film is running successfully in its own league and rewriting box office record books. Now, the reports for day 7 are out and the numbers are really good!

Even though the film faced a clash with another biggie, Thalapathy Vijay‘s Beast, it didn’t get affected a bit at the ticket windows (except for Tamil Nadu). With reports for Vijay’s film not being favourable, many theatres shift their show timings to KGF 2 and houseful boards were seen all over. Even during weekdays, the pace is really good and below is all you need to know.

As per trade reports, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 31 crores* on its day 7 i.e. first Wednesday, taking the grand Indian total to a huge 498.50 crores* (all languages). The 500 crore mark would have been crossed in today’s morning shows itself and it will be exciting to see how much total it puts at the end of the day.

It’s currently the 3rd highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and is eyeing the lifetime collection of RRR, which is above 750 crores.

Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty and others, KGF Chapter 2 released on 14th April 2022.

