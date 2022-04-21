Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby daughter has finally been revealed. It was in January 2022 when the couple took to social media to announce that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in two beautiful ceremonies in December 2018.

Since then, the Bollywood queen has been open about wanting to start a family. Previously, Priyanka had said that new parents had high hopes of having kids. Now, it has been three months since the couple welcomed their baby girl and as per some reports, her name has been revealed.

As per the birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It also states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California. Though no confirmation has been made by either of them. If it is indeed the name, then we can see Priyanka and Nick continue to honour the two different traditions.

It was previously revealed that Malti was born just after 27 weeks, which is 12 weeks earlier than the original due date. Due to this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ newborn remained in hospital until she was healthy enough to return to their home. The name ‘Malit’ is of a Sanskrit origin, meaning ‘small fragrant flower’ or ‘Moonlight.’

The news of their first child came as a surprise to everyone. Both the celebs in H-town and B-town congratulated the couple after they revealed the joyous news. Several fans speculated on the reason behind surrogacy. Some reports state that though Chopra didn’t have fertility issues, their busy schedule made it difficult for them to conceive a baby.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra appeared in The Matrix Resurrections and is now said to be a part of ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me,’ directed by James C. Strouse. It will be released in 2023. As for Nick Jonas, it was confirmed that he will star as Frankie Valli in the musical Jersey Boys.

