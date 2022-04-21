Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has been quite unfortunate with facing delays multiple times. Earlier, it was the Covid pandemic that spoilt the party and recently, the plagiarism row pushed it further by a week. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it avoided a monster like a KGF Chapter 2. As the film releases on Friday, let’s see how it is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

Trailer 2

It’s might tighter in length than the first trailer. It shows how Shahid, who wants to resume his cricket career, faces rejection due to his age. It’s only his son who believes in him and wants to see him again on the cricketing field. The latest trailer is more about Shahid and his son’s relationship. It has been liked by 80% of voters here.

Baliye Re

It’s the third track of the Jersey album, showing Shahid as a passionate lover. Mrunal Thakur looks pretty with his hard to resist beauty. It has Kabir Singh vibes to it. Backed by powerful vocals of Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben, and Parampara Tandon, the track perfectly captures the intimacy between the couple. Around 84% of voters loved it!

Advertisement

Maiyya Mainu

Maiyya Mainu has a calming vibe, capturing the fun side of Shahid-Mrunal’s romance. The fresh chemistry between the leading duo is a highlight of the track which is beautifully supported by Sachet Tandon’s vocals. It is liked by 89% of voters.

Mehram

Mehram is an inspirational track and is the most popular song from Jersey’s album. The song traces the journey of an ex-cricketer (played by Shahid Kapoor), who is set to revamp his career. It is composed by Kabir Singh hitmaker pair, Sachet-Parampara and sung by Sachet Tandon. It received positive votes from a whopping 94% of our voters.

Trailer

It’s a powerfully packed trailer that narrates the story of an ex-cricketer who struggles to meet his needs and is dependent on his wife’s income. While he takes an effort to fulfil his son’s wish of getting a cricket jersey, he is reminded of his heroic days as a cricketer. Will he follow his passion for cricket once again or continue to live like a loser? The trailer leaves with a question. It has been liked by 87% of voters here.

Jersey still & date announcement

After the second wave of Covid, the makers of Jersey had announced a new release date of 5th November 2021 along with Shahid Kapoor’s still, in which he is holding a bat in a cricket costume with intensity in his eyes. It is liked by 86% of voters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On the whole, Jersey has received a Thumbs Up from 88% of voters. While the response is amazing and the audience has really liked whatever has been released as a part of promotions, the main hurdle is Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. The epic entertainer is a box office storm and will surely dent Shahid Kapoor’s film a lot. It looks like the opening day would be slow and everything depends on word-of-mouth.

Jersey releases 22nd April 2022.

Click here to visit the polls.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Yash Jumps 8 Places Up In Star Ranking, Joins Ram Charan & Jr NTR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube