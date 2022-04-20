KGF Chapter 2 has been unstoppable at the box office. The epic actioner starring Yash is yet to complete one week in theatres but has already reached heights in its number game. Now, in the latest development, the film has crossed Baahubali: The Beginning.

Advertisement

A month ago, it would have looked like an impossible thing if KGF 2 had been predicted to join the elite 1000 crore club at the global box office. But things have changed drastically and now with a given pace, the film is very much a contender for the coveted club and might do it in a very quick time.

Advertisement

Now as per trade reports flowing in for day 6, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the mark of 675 crores at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the lifetime of SS Rajamouli‘s biggie, Baahubali: The Beginning (650 crores). It is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film ever if worldwide collections are considered.

The next target is 2.0 (800 crores) and PK (831.50 crores), which will be crossed soon. The list is topped by Aamir Khan’s Dangal (1899.35 crores). Have a look at the list below:

Dangal – 1899.35 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1800 crores

RRR – 1070 crores*

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores

PK – 831.50 crores

2.0 – 800 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 675 crores*

Baahubali: The Beginning – 650 crores

Sultan – 589 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 6 (All Languages) Early Trends: All Set To Hit 500 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube