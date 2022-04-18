Telugu superstar Jr NTR became a household name across the country with his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. In the film, he played the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju but in the climax appeared as Ram.

While the young scion of Chiranjeevi’s performance as ‘Lord Rama’ struck a chord with the audience, not many know that NTR Jr played a mythological character 25 years ago. Scroll down to know more.

Grandson of the legendary actor and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao made his debut as a lead actor in Telugu romantic drama Ninnu Choodalani in 2001. He then went on to star in several films and established himself as one of the biggest stars in the South film industry.

While Jr NTR is a notable actor in the Indian film industry now, he bagged the prestigious National Award 25 years ago. Long before making his debut as a lead actor, he appeared as a child actor in the 1997 film ‘Ramayanam’. He played the role of Lord Ram in the mythological drama.

‘Shakuntalam’ director Gunasekhar helmed the film and featured nearly 3000 children. The RRR actor at that time won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film that year. If several reports are to be believed, the actor who was a classical dancer had grabbed the attention of the casting team, thereby bagging the role of Lord Rama.

Jr NTR has worked in over 30 films in his 25 years and has given several blockbusters. He appeared in films like ‘Aadi’, ‘Simhadri’, ‘Temper’, ‘Janatha Garage’ and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’.

So have you watched Jr NTR’s 1997 film ‘Ramayanam’? Let us know in the comments.

