KGF: Chapter 2, the much-awaited sequel to Yash’s 2018 period action drama released yesterday (April 14) and is wreaking havoc at the box office. Given the actor and film’s crazy fan following, it comes as no surprise that the Prashanth Neel directorial is creating new box office records. The love for the film is receiving has now made it the biggest opener at the Kerala box office.

You read that right. As per reports coming in, the film – that sees Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist, has emerged as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office beating its top film Odiyan. Besides the V. A. Shrikumar Menon directorial, read on to know which other films the Yash starrer beat to become Kerala’s #1 opener.

As per trade reports, Yash led KGF: Chapter 2 has become Kerala’s biggest opener by collecting more than Odiyan’s Rs. 7.10 crores on its first day. Released in 2018, this V. A. Shrikumar Menon fantasy drama was based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, who in Kerala folklore are men believed to possess shape-shifting abilities. It starred Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier.

While KGF: Chapter 2 has beaten Odiyan’s opening day records in Kerala, here’s a look at the five films following it. Coming in right after the Prashanth Neel directorial is the Mohanlal-Prakash Raj co-starrer with a collection of Rs. 7.10 crores on its opening day. Following it are Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Rs. 6.27 crores), Bheeshma Parvam (Rs. 6-6.25 crores approx.), Lucifer (Rs. 6.05 crores) and Kayamkulam Kochunni (Rs. 5.05 crores).

Before the film became the biggest opener at the Kerala box office, the Yash starrer smashed all the records at the box office by setting a new advance ticket record. It broke advance ticket booking records of movies like Baahubali 2, KGF and Avengers Endgame. At the Telugu box office, this film earned more than double what Vijay’s Beast earned on its first day.

Released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It sees Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, and many more.

