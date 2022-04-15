The records set by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, as well as Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas, have been broken by one of the newest heroes on the Indian cinema scene, Yash. His KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] has not just opened huge, it has broken the ceiling, what with blockbuster collections all over the country. Though originally made in Kannada, it’s the Hindi version which has taken a mammoth start all over, so much so that it now occupies the slot of being the biggest opener ever, even surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Let’s break it down film after film. So far, the record was held by War which was the second film ever to go past the golden landmark of 50 crores when it opened on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019. This was one year after Aamir Khan had set the Diwali record with Thugs of Hindostan, before the film collapsed into a disaster. In fact for the longest time (four years) the record was held by Diwali release Happy New Year which had crossed the 40 crores way back in 2014. It’s surprising that the Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan was maligned despite such box office heroics.

Salman Khan has as many as three biggest openers of all time in the list, be it Bharat (which opened huge on Eid and then sustained decently), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (similar outcome as Bharat on its Diwali release) and Sultan (an Eid release, which is also one of his most loved). Aamir Khan still has one more in the Top-10 with his Christmas release Dhoom: 3 opening and then sustaining quite well too, though missing the 300 Crore Club by a whisker. Ranbir Kapoor has one in the form of Sanju, a non-holiday release, which sustained exceedingly well.

However, it’s the south entrants which are throwing surprises now, and that too on non-holidays, starting first with Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] which opened at 41 crores and then went on to garner 511 crores. Now KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi], with 53.95 crore has done even better, that too by a distance, and it has to be seen where does it land up eventually.

Top-10 biggest opening days ever for a Hindi film

KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores

War – 51.60 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 50.75 crores

Happy New Year – 42.6 crores

Bharat – 42.3 crores

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 41 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Sultan – 36.54 crores

Sanju – 34.74 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 34.5 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

