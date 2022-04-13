‘Vimal’ Universe is one of the biggest IP’s for the Hindi Film Industry today. Ajay Devgn was the first to endorse the brand and recently Shah Rukh Khan entered the universe. Now it seems Akshay Kumar has entered the universe as well. Scroll down to know more.

A new teaser of Vimal ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ has been released and in no time it went viral on social media. Several netizens were disappointed with Khiladi Kumar joining the pan masala brand. The new teaser featured the silhouette of Kumar.

Many netizens began criticizing Akshay Kumar for joining hands with an organisation known for producing chewable tobacco products that are injurious to health. Some even poked fun and started sharing memes from his previous movies.

A user shared two juxtaposed pictures of the superstar, one of them showing the actor’s teeth blackened. The caption to the picture read, “Akshay Kumar Before and After Eating Vimal.” While another user another picture of the superstar from ‘Hera Pheri‘ that showed the actor’s teeth stained in shades of red and brown.

Akshay Kumar Before and After Eating Vimal pic.twitter.com/QUJGWvNT5o — Unsocially M’idiotic (@m_idiotic) April 13, 2022

Akshay kumar Charging Vimal Packet For his Upcoming Ad-: pic.twitter.com/wemmcPmThA — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, another user shared an old clip where the actor is seen denouncing his fellow actors who were involved in marketing things that are injurious to health such as tobacco products.

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣 & Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Another social media user wrote, “Stop running after money sir, use your great acting skill in making great movies, ye businessman ban na chod do.”

1st time laxmii disappointed me for showing love jihad par chalo usme samaj sakte he director/producer ka dabav hoga but why are you endorsing vimal now @akshaykumar ! Stop running after money sir use your great acting skill in making great movies ye businessman ban na chhod do😭 pic.twitter.com/nRZjzXt3Bl — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 13, 2022

Previously, netizens trolled Shah Rukh Khan for appearing in the ‘Vimal’ pan masala commercial along with Ajay Devgn.

For the unversed, Vimal Elaichi is owned by the Manikchand Group a privately owned group of industries in India headquartered in Pune. It is one of the leading producers of Gutkas in India.

