Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is just a day away and we along with the fans are freaking out with crazy excitement! From manifesting Ranbir as her crush to now soon being his wife, Alia is now living every girl’s dream.

Well, while everyone is super excited about the upcoming wedding, do you know the groom (RK) has something special ready for his soon-to-be wife? Read on to know the latest scoop.

According to reports by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to gift his to-be wife Alia Bhatt a custom-made wedding band, as their wedding gift. Aww! that’s just so beautiful.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with the number 8 and considers it as his lucky number, and now he has placed an order for a custom-made wedding band that would have eight diamonds on it, for Alia Bhatt. The ring was ordered from a very renowned London-based brand.

The reports also claim Ranbir-Alia’s wedding also has other connections to the number RK’s lucky number 8.

Meanwhile, both the love birds are all set to get hitched in the early hours of April 14th, between 2-4 am. The wedding festivities are right now in full swing. Earlier Alia’s stepbrother had claimed that both of them had postponed their wedding to the 20th of April. However, recently Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt cleared all the confusion and has finally revealed that the couple is set to marry this week itself.

We just can’t keep calm on these two lovebirds getting married to each other.

Are you all excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as man and wife? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

