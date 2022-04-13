Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her career and how. Recently, the actress shared the first look teaser of her Agent Agni avatar from her upcoming film Dhaakad. For quite some time, the film is in the making and is slated to hit the screens on May 20, 2022. But do you know, the film’s leading actress Kangana Ranaut wasn’t the first choice of makers for Dhaakad. And no one could ever guess who was approached first.

Advertisement

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films.

Advertisement

Apparently, Katrina Kaif was the first actress to be approached for Dhaakad. Producer Deepak Mukut in his 2021 interview had made the big revelation and revealed that she had loved the idea. India Forums quoted Mukut saying, “She had loved the idea, but for creative reasons, the entire team just felt that we should take a chance with Kangana.”

While speaking about doing an action film with a heroine, Mukut further stated, “Everyone makes an action film with a hero, but to do it with a heroine was a prospect that seemed exciting to us. Our story was based on a female protagonist, so it’s not like we’ve forced the issue of having a woman do action. In that respect, it’s pretty organic.”

Now tell us, could you’ve ever guessed this?

After the release of Dhaakad’s teaser, Kangana Ranaut said, “Along with the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, I also enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in that film. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know!

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali Says There’s No One More Similar Than Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: “The Fact That They’re Together…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube